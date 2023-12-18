Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

More than 800 new civilian emergency security squads (Kitat Konenut) were established throughout Israel, the vast majority since the start of the war in Gaza. The mission of the squads is to serve as an operational reserve force, available for quick activation, in order to assist the police forces in the various security incidents and emergency situations.

The thousands of police volunteers recruited are provided with training, rifles and combat support equipment for operational needs.

Before the outbreak of the Iron Swords War the Israel Police activated only 83 such squads in rural areas and in 6 cities across the country.

The members of the security squads operate within the Israel Police, under the command of the police stations in an orderly and organized manner, have been trained and authorized for the defined task, and have been approved for activity in accordance with the criteria established in the procedures of the Israel Police Department of Volunteers.

Establishing these units around the country has been a centerpiece of Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben Gvir policy, for which he was much derided before October 7.