Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

Israeli police arrested two suspects on Monday who were found to be holding 450-year-old Torah scrolls in their home in Yarka, a Druze town in northern Israel. Drugs and ammunition were also seized at the house.

As part of a police operation to expose drugs and weapons, the forces carried out a search of the complex in Yarka.

During a search of one of the bedrooms, the police found pages from an ancient Torah scroll.

Inspectors from the Israel Antiquities Authority were called to the scene and it is estimated that the pages of the Torah scroll are about 450 years old.

In addition, cannabis was seized at the house, divided into bags weighing about 200 grams, as well as a handle for an M-16 assault rifle and ammunition.

The two suspects, residents of Yarka in their 20s and 50s, were taken for questioning.

The Antiquities Authority will further investigate the origin of the Torah scroll pages.