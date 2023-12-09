Photo Credit: London Shomrim / Stamford Hill / via X

A Jewish woman was beaten unconscious by vicious antisemites late Thursday afternoon in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood. The attack took place just before the neighborhood’s Jewish residents and their fellow Jews around the world were preparing to light the first candle on the first night of Hanukkah.

The attack took place on Rostrevor Avenue N15, Metropolitan Police said, adding that the laughing attackers also stole the woman’s bag.

“She was left collapsed and unresponsive in a puddle and appeared unconscious for a few minutes,” London Shomrim, who released the CCTV, said in a statement.

“We don’t underestimate the psychological impact of offences such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects,” said Detective Inspector Mike Herrick, who is leading the investigation from Metropolitan Police robbery unit.

“We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack. We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears.”

The attackers, described as two black females with long braided weave hairstyles, kicked the woman in the head until she was unconscious and then laughed over her body, declaring she was “dead,” according to witnesses quoted by Stamford Hill Shomrim.

Horrifically but unsurprisingly, numerous people and drivers passed as the attack was taking place, but not one person stopped to help the victim.

“This was a shocking incident, and we are supporting the victim who is understandably distress,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement posted on X.

“Officers take any suggestion of hate crime incredibly seriously and our investigation will include a thorough assessment of the motive for the attack,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

So why was the investigation bumped to the robbery unit?