Receipts and other documents seized by Israeli soldiers in Gaza and released by the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday show that the son of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh spent thousands of dollars on luxury jewelry while the rest of the Palestinian population lived in poverty.

Five receipts for purchases jewelry purchases in 2021 and 2022 totaling 17,861 Jordanian dinars ($25,000) from shops in Qatar and Gaza were found. The largest receipt was for a 7,400 dinar ($10,430) purchase from the Grand Bazaar Doha Company in Qatar, dated Dec. 19, 2022. The IDF noted that this amount is the equivalent of two years of work for the average Gaza resident.

In early November, the Tazpit Press Service reported that the families of Hamas’s top leaders have been enriching themselves.

Reports indicate that the Hamas leadership controls an investment portfolio estimated at close to $1 billion dollars and owns assets in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Algeria, Egypt and other places.

Gaza sources explained to TPS that Hamas imposes taxes of 20% on goods smuggled from Egypt to the Strip through tunnels. Reports also indicate that Hamas earns an estimated $450 million annually from Gaza’s black market trade.

Iran is believed to provide Hamas leaders with a $100 million expense account.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ politburo, has an estimated personal fortune of $4 billion.

Haniyeh mostly divides his time between Qatar and Turkey, with periodic visits to Iran and Lebanon.

Sources in Gaza say that the Haniyeh family owns a large number of real estate properties in the Strip, as well as electrical equipment and furniture companies, in partnership with the Shalesh family, which enjoys family ties with Haniyeh.

Haniyeh’s other son, Abdel Salam, has drawn criticism for using his position overseeing youth sports to enrich himself. He serves as chairman of the Amuaj Council for Sports and is also a member of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. Abdel Salam’s ties to Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, raised further questions.

Abdel Salam also owns numerous properties around Gaza.

He raised Palestinian ire several years ago for a photograph with his father next to his new luxury car, an advanced Nissan model on the streets of Gaza.

The extended Haniyeh family also has partnerships in concrete factories, stone crushing facilities and a jewelry store.