Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

By Erez Linn and ILH Staff

(Israel Hayom via JNS) A 32-year-old Jewish woman in the Paris suburb of Gennevilliers was allegedly the victim of a horrific antisemitic crime this week. She says she was raped, kidnapped and threatened with murder by a man seeking revenge against her for “Palestinians.”

The suspect, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, religiously-motivated death threats and drug offenses. The rape allegation is still under investigation.

The victim told police she met the perpetrator on a dating app in 2023. She says he held her against her will in his apartment, where he assaulted and threatened her. The suspect allegedly sent disturbing texts to the woman’s mother, saying he would “prostitute” her daughter to “avenge Palestine.”

The case has drawn outrage across the political spectrum in France. Politicians from both the left and right condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.

Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party blamed “far-left” inaction for allowing an environment of antisemitism to fester. The government’s anti-racism delegation called the importation of the Israeli-“Palestinian” conflict to France unacceptable.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.