The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk in front of the school shortly before 2:30 p.m., on May 23. The suspect is seen in the clip wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual, who is wanted for aggravated harassment.

