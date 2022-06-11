Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk in front of the school shortly before 2:30 p.m., on May 23. The suspect is seen in the clip wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

?WANTED-AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: On 5/23/22 at approx. 2:23 PM, at 1609 Avenue J @NYPD70PCT Brooklyn. The suspect drew a swastika sign on a signal box located in front of the Yeshiva of Brooklyn. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/hoE3eoazXe — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 8, 2022

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual, who is wanted for aggravated harassment.