Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash9

A gang of four Arab men hijacked a pregnant woman’s car and sped away with it in the Shomron on Tuesday, leaving her injured on the side of the road.

The Arabs collided with an Israeli vehicle using their vehicle near the community of Einav in Samaria. When the driver, a 29-year Israeli woman who is pregnant, stopped on the side, the four men forcibly removed her from her vehicle and fled away with it.

Am MDA medical team evacuated her to a hospital in light condition.

This method employed by Arabs to hijack cars from Jews has become more common in recent years. The car thieves intentionally ram an Israeli car and stage an accident, causing the driver to pull over and stop on the roadside, forcibly remove the Israeli driver, and then flee with the stolen car.