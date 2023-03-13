Photo Credit: Matan2119 / WIkipedia

Israeli security forces have launched an investigation into an explosion in northern Israel on Monday that seriously wounded a man driving along the Route 65 highway at the Megiddo Junction.

The man, from the Arab town of Salem, was wounded when an explosive device detonated at around 6 a.m. in an apparent roadside bombing.

A preliminary police investigation found that the bomb was placed behind a barrier on the side of the road.

The 21-year-old victim was taken in serious condition to the Emek Medical Center in Afula.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) opened a probe into the incident to determine whether the bombing was an act of terrorism or criminal in nature.

There’s currently a gag order on any additional details.