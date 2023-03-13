Photo Credit: Matan2119 / WIkipedia
Megiddo Junction. Corner of Roads 65 & 66. Archive: 2011.

Israeli security forces have launched an investigation into an explosion in northern Israel on Monday that seriously wounded a man driving along the Route 65 highway at the Megiddo Junction.

The man, from the Arab town of Salem, was wounded when an explosive device detonated at around 6 a.m. in an apparent roadside bombing.

Advertisement


A preliminary police investigation found that the bomb was placed behind a barrier on the side of the road.

The 21-year-old victim was taken in serious condition to the Emek Medical Center in Afula.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) opened a probe into the incident to determine whether the bombing was an act of terrorism or criminal in nature.

There’s currently a gag order on any additional details.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJewish Businessmen Threaten Netanyahu with BDS Action
Next articlePrime Minister Incapacitation Bill Goes for First Knesset Vote
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR