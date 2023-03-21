Photo Credit: Matan2119 / WIkipedia

A terrorist who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon and carried out a bombing attack at the Megiddo Junction crossed the border by climbing a ladder over the security fence, the IDF said Tuesday.

הותר לפרסום: המחבל שחצה את הגבול מלבנון לישראל וביצע את פיגוע המטען במגידו – עבר את הגבול באמצעות סולם שעליו טיפס, וכך הצליח לעבור מעל הגדר האינדיקטיבית.

במערכת הביטחון מתחזקת ההערכה שהמחבל נשלח על ידי חזבאללה, שידע להדריך אותו בנוגע לציר ושיטת החצייה, וכן להכין אותו לפעולה. — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) March 21, 2023

One week ago, a massive roadside bomb exploded near the Megiddo Junction – so massive, that it damaged a car on the other side of the highway, wounding the vehicle’s Israeli Arab driver.

At the time, further details about the attack were placed under a strict gag order.

Released for Publication: Terrorist Infiltrated from Lebanon, May Have Had Local Assistance

The IDF subsequently released for publication the information that Shin Bet agents and IDF soldiers neutralized and killed the terrorist as he attempted to flee in a car.

The soldiers had stopped the vehicle in the area of Moshav Ya’ara, close to the northern border with Lebanon, during the searches and roadblocks that followed in the days after the incident.

A ready-to-use explosive suicide belt and a bag of equipment were found in the terrorist’s car. It is believed his capture prevented the terrorist from carrying out a second attack as he made his way back to Lebanon.

Israel’s security establishment has become increasingly convinced that the terrorist was sent by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to a report Tuesday by Galei Tzahal Army Radio, Hezbollah provided guidance to the terrorist on which route to use and how to breach the border, in addition to preparing him for the operation.