Photo Credit: Matan2119 / WIkipedia
Megiddo Junction. Corner of Roads 65 & 66. Archive: 2011.

A terrorist who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon and carried out a bombing attack at the Megiddo Junction crossed the border by climbing a ladder over the security fence, the IDF said Tuesday.

Advertisement


One week ago, a massive roadside bomb exploded near the Megiddo Junction – so massive, that it damaged a car on the other side of the highway, wounding the vehicle’s Israeli Arab driver.

At the time, further details about the attack were placed under a strict gag order.

Released for Publication: Terrorist Infiltrated from Lebanon, May Have Had Local Assistance

The IDF subsequently released for publication the information that Shin Bet agents and IDF soldiers neutralized and killed the terrorist as he attempted to flee in a car.

The soldiers had stopped the vehicle in the area of Moshav Ya’ara, close to the northern border with Lebanon, during the searches and roadblocks that followed in the days after the incident.

A ready-to-use explosive suicide belt and a bag of equipment were found in the terrorist’s car. It is believed his capture prevented the terrorist from carrying out a second attack as he made his way back to Lebanon.

Israel’s security establishment has become increasingly convinced that the terrorist was sent by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to a report Tuesday by Galei Tzahal Army Radio, Hezbollah provided guidance to the terrorist on which route to use and how to breach the border, in addition to preparing him for the operation.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleVolunteer EMTs Revive Bnei Brak Father of Four Who Suffered Late-Night Cardiac Arrest
Next articleIsraeli Doctors Save Philippine Woman’s Life With New Brain Cooling Procedure
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR