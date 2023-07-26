Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli Border Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager from Jerusalem on Wednesday morning at 4:00 AM, for stealing three stun grenades used for dispersing crowds. He stole them from a Border Police security watchtower at Kever Rachel (Rachel’s Tomb), located at the edge of Bethlehem (south of Jerusalem).

The teenager stole the gas and stun grenades on Tuesday night and was caught the next morning when he returned to steal more. A second teen was arrested, but then released when it was determined that he had no connection to the theft.

Police said the teen was dressed as a Haredi Jew. Police are trying to determine what he planned to do with the stolen weapons.

Content from TPS was used in this report.