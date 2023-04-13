Photo Credit: Flash90

Senior officials in the Netanyahu coalition government on Thursday told Reshet Bet Radio that during the first month of the Knesset’s summer session (April 30 through July 30), there will be no unilateral legislation related to the judicial reform, even if no agreements are reached with the opposition during the recess.

According to these officials, the reason is that the state budget must be passed by the Knesset before the end of May, and it would be impossible to hold two major legislative efforts at the same time.

Advertisement





This suggests a postponement of the judicial reform legislation until after the first month of the summer session. It also means, as those coalition sources admitted, that pushing off the reform would be convenient for them since they are not prepared to confront the anarchistic attacks on every aspect of law and order that were part of daily reality before the end of the winter session.

If the coalition avoids any engagement in the judicial reform for a month (if not longer), it should further calm the leftist riots, and perhaps allow more time for negotiations.

This convenient delay could also spell the death of the judicial reform because a majority of the coalition members may no longer have much fight in them. In response to the far-reaching compromise proposals of the coalition, the protesters who continue to march and block highways even when the Knesset is on holiday are showing no tendency for compromise, or even softening, of their complete rejection. The protesters have not only not been calmed down by the proposals, but grew stronger, realizing the coalition is giving in under their pressure, which gives them the motivation to increase the pressure.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of protesters tried to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife from attending the traditional Mimouna feast in Hadera. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also conducted a Mimouna celebration in the Knesset, which was interrupted by protesters. So, make no mistake, protesters will continue to take to the streets in tens of thousands during the weeks between sessions and certainly when the summer session begins.

Violence and anarchy have won the day, at least for the time being.