Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90
Israel Beiteinu MK Eli Avidar blackmailed and tantrumed his way to a ministerial appointment, July 23, 2021.

Former Yisrael Beytenu Knesset Member Eli Avidar announced Monday that he is forming a new political party to work towards passage of his proposed legislation to prevent politicians under indictment from serving as prime minister.

Avidar named his party “Israel Free” (Israel Hofsheet) – but there already exists an organization with the same name.

The “Israel Hofsheet” organization, which works to advocate for religious freedom in Israel, threatened a lawsuit against Avidar over the name issue.

“There is only one Israel Hofsheet,” the organization’s CEO, Uri Kedar said in a statement. “We will act in any legal way to prevent him from using the organization’s name for political purposes.”

Avidar quit the Yisrael Beytenu party last June after he was passed over for a ministerial post in the Bennett-Lapid coalition government. He was enticed to return with a ministerial post at the Prime Minister’s Office, but eventually quit again, citing the lack of any real power in the position.

Although he is building his party list, Avidar has thus far not released any candidate names.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
