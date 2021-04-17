Photo Credit: Screenshot Iran State TV

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Saturday revealed the identity of the saboteur at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant and released his photo. The man is Reza Karimi, 43, and he has fled Iran after committing sabotage at the nuclear site, according to the ministry. The ministry said it is taking legal action to arrest him.

Iran’s state TV report said Interpol was sent a “red notice” seeking Karimi’s arrest, but Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, have not confirmed the report. According to State TV, “necessary actions” are being carried out to bring Karimi back to Iran to face charges.

The reported “red notice” listed Karimi’s travel history which included trips to Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey, Uganda, and Romania.

A total power outage at the Natanz nuclear site took place on April 11. Iranian officials believe that Mossad is behind this act of “nuclear terrorism.”

Iran’s state TV aired footage of rows of centrifuges which it claimed had replaced the ones that were damaged in the blast at Natanz. It also claimed that added that “a large number” of centrifuges have already been returned to normal service.

Seyed Mahmood Nabavian, a senior Iranian MP, on Friday, blamed the US for the sabotage in the Natanz nuclear facility, saying Israel had to have received American clearance for the mission.

“This is the United States of America that has even imposed a medicine embargo on us.” Nabavian said, noting that “the medicine embargo shows America’s cowardice and savagery.”

Nabavian concluded: “The government wants to say that it is Israel’s job, but it is the United States’ job unless Israel does something without US permission.”

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Iran’s decision to start enriching uranium to 60% is not conducive to talks about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “We do not support and do not think it’s at all helpful that Iran is saying it’s going to move to enrich to 60% It is contrary to the agreement,” Biden said at a joint news conference with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

As to the talks being conducted with Iran by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia in Vienna, Biden said: “I think it’s premature to make a judgment as to what the outcome will be, but we’re still talking.”