Jewish activist Baruch Marzel and Lehava organization chairperson Benzi Gopstein were questioned “under caution” by Israel Police on Wednesday in connection with allegations of incitement to racism on social media.

The two men were released with restrictions after the questioning, which took place at the Lod offices of Lahav 433, known as the “Israeli FBI.”

“As part of Israel police’s fight against incitement to racial hatred carried out on the Internet and in accordance with the approval of the State Attorney’s Office, two suspects. . .were questioned under caution today in the national cyber unit in Lahav 433,” police said in a statement.

The police added that there were complaints filed against both men in connection with publication of content and various statements on social media that appeared to “call for racism on various dates,” police said.

“This is a severely politically motivated investigation,” Marzel said following the interrogation.

“I will gladly go to court and be tried for the ridiculous allegations against me.”

Earlier this week Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman issued a rare statement warning about incitement to violence on social media.