Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Higher and Secondary Education Minister and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin resigned from the government Wednesday night and left the Likud party as well.

Elkin announced he is leaving the Likud to join Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party, as have Likud MKs Michal Shir and Sharren Haskel this week.

This is a developing story.