Yamina Party chairperson Naftali Bennett has accepted an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party to join a coalition government in which he would be third to serve as prime minister in a triple rotation, according to Hebrew-language N12 News journalist Amit Segal.

Tikva Hadasha Party leader Gideon Sa’ar would be first to serve as prime minister, if he accepts the offer.

Sa’ar did not respond directly to Netanyahu’s proposal. He has consistently maintained he will not join a government led by Netanyahu.

Shortly after 10 am, Sa’ar posted a brief statement on his Twitter account: “Our position and commitment was and remains: to change the Netanyahu regime. We will continue to act accordingly. Warm recommendation for the next few days: Ignore the spins.

Bennett was poised to join a center-left government with Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid when Netanyahu made the offer.

Yamina Party co-leader Ayelet Shaked has expressed strong reservations about joining a Lapid-led coalition government.

Bennett gave Shaked an ultimatum in which she must finalize the formation of a right-wing government by 10 pm Sunday or learn to live with the party in a Lapid government.