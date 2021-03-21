Photo Credit: Tokyo Good / Wikimedia

For the first time ever, overseas spectators will not be allowed to attend the 2021 Summer Olympics scheduled to be held this year in Tokyo, Japan.

“It has been concluded that overseas spectators will not be allowed entry into Japan for #Tokyo2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” games officials said in a statement. “We will continue to deliver a safe and secure Games in the hopes that they will be a light of hope.”

The games are being held one year late, due to the pandemic, with the opening ceremony set for July 23.

“Today, the Five Parties (the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), the Organizing Committee Tokyo 2020 and the Government of Japan) met virtually,” the statement said.

“During the meeting, the IOC and IPC were informed . . . about the conclusion of the Japanese parties not to allow entry into Japan for overseas spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to the prevailing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee will be refunded.”

Organizers told reporters Saturday the ban is being implemented to reduce risks of contagion from the coronavirus and also to convince the Japanese public that the games will be safe for their own population.

“Currently, the COVID-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally. Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas,” the statement said.

“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This conclusion will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public.

“In line with their principle of safety first for all participants and out of respect for all the parties on the Japanese side, the IOC and IPC announced in today’s Five Parties meeting that they fully respect and accept this conclusion. Under these circumstances, ticketholders from overseas will soon be informed of the refund mechanism.”