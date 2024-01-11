Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered International Ice Hockey Federation, the worldwide governing body for ice hockey, with 83 member countries, on Wednesday announced it was dropping Israel’s national women’s team from the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division III, scheduled to be held in Kohtla-Jarve, Estonia, from March 24 to 29, 2024 – because it couldn’t guarantee their safety or the safety of other participants.

The Israeli women’s national team, which marked its historic international debut in Belgrade in March, was officially founded in July 2021. In 2023, the IIHF awarded Israel the hosting of its Group B tournament in Tnuvot, Israel, from March 26 to 31, 2023. Israel placed 4th. Awarding the hosting to Israel was viewed as a slap in the face to Iran’s women’s hockey team, which in 2022 refused to compete against the Israeli women.

Israel qualified for the championship and was placed in the 2nd group in the third tier, along with Bosnia, Singapore, Thailand, and the host team, Estonia. The Israeli women had a great chance to move up, but now their participation is very much in doubt, despite the protests of the Israeli hokey association and its efforts to overturn the outrageous decision.

The IIHF posted the following announcement on its website:

“After careful consideration, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to concerns over the safety and security of all participants in the Championships, Israel will not participate in IIHF Competitions for the time being.

“In accordance with IIHF’s duty of care to protect all participants at IIHF Competitions and its obligation to create corresponding health and safety policies, the IIHF Council, within its power found in IIHF Statute has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured.

“The IIHF Council took this decision after careful consideration and based on a risk assessment, discussions with the participating countries, and discussions with the Hosts.”

Team captain Chen Kotler told Israel Hayom, “We are disappointed, upset and above all frustrated, that precisely these days when we have the opportunity to influence, convey the message, and represent through sports – we feel that they have given up on us.”

It should be noted that Israeli teams in men’s soccer and basketball who participate in international tournaments have been playing both their home and away games in European stadiums since the October 7 massacre. The IIHF Council’s decision may lead to the cancelation of those games as well.