Photo Credit: Rafi Kaduri

Seventy-five hockey players from the United States, Canada, Europe and Israel competed this month in the 12th annual Israel Recreational Hockey Association Tournament at the One Ice Arena outside of Netanya.

Players ranged in ages from their early 20s to late 60s, with a number having competed at the collegiate and semi-pro levels.

The event raised funds for Leket Israel, Israel’s National Food Bank, with players taking time off the ice to package produce for needy families. They also helped organize an Israeli youth clinic.

“Not only is hockey the greatest sport, but it brings us together from all walks of life and from all over the world,” said one of the participants.

Despite a rainy week, the players and their spouses, most of whom are Christian, were able to tour the Holy Land.

Since its founding 20 years ago, the IRHA has grown to include over 800 players, both men and women.