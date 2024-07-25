A drive-by shooting attack from a passing vehicle was reported on Route 55, near Nebi Elias in Samaria. Three individuals were lightly wounded.
The terrorist fled the scene.
The shots were aimed at an IDF force. A large IDF contingency is searching the area.
MDA paramedic Yisrael Liphsitz reported:
“We saw the casualties fully conscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. They told us that they were hit by a drive-by shooting. We gave them medical treatment and evacuated them in MDA mobile intensive care units to the hospitals in moderate and mild condition. We checked another casualty who was fully conscious with a very mild injury to his leg.”