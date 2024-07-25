Photo Credit: Courtesy MDA

A drive-by shooting attack from a passing vehicle was reported on Route 55, near Nebi Elias in Samaria. Three individuals were lightly wounded.

The terrorist fled the scene.

Advertisement





The shots were aimed at an IDF force. A large IDF contingency is searching the area.

MDA paramedic Yisrael Liphsitz reported:

“We saw the casualties fully conscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. They told us that they were hit by a drive-by shooting. We gave them medical treatment and evacuated them in MDA mobile intensive care units to the hospitals in moderate and mild condition. We checked another casualty who was fully conscious with a very mild injury to his leg.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: