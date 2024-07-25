Photo Credit: courtesy

Cleared for publication: Israel Defense Forces recovered on Wednesday the bodies of five hostages being held in Gaza, including those of four fallen soldiers.

The families of all five victims were notified several hours ahead of the announcement.

“During an IDF operation led by Shin Bet (ISA) field analysts and coordinators, the bodies of the murdered hostage Maya Goren and the fallen soldiers Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kiril Brodski were rescued from the Khan Yunis area,” the IDF said in a statement.

“According to reliable intelligence, it was determined that Maya Goren was murdered, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kiril Brodski fell in combat during the brutal October 7th attack, after which their bodies were abducted to the Gaza Strip.

“Additionally, it has been cleared for publication that the body of Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, who fell in combat during the October 7th attacks and whose body was also abducted to the Gaza Strip, was rescued during the joint IDF and ISA operation.

“The rescue was conducted by ISA and IDF soldiers from the Commando Brigade, ‘Yahalom’ Unit, and Egoz Unit, under the direction of the 98th Division.

“The intelligence effort leading up to the operation was directed by the ISA and included a combination of intelligence from ISA terrorist interrogations, the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostages Headquarters, and additional sources.

“Alongside the operational effort, the IDF Hostage and Missing Persons Unit and the Manpower Directorate’s Hostage and Missing Persons Center, in collaboration with The National Center of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, worked to identify and inform the families of the hostages.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to use all intelligence and operational means to fulfill their mission of rescuing all hostages,” the IDF concluded.

Maya Goren was a kindergarten teacher in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she lived. Her death had been confirmed by Israeli intelligence in December 2023.

“After more than nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation,” the Kibbutz Nir Oz governing council said. “The Nir Oz community will continue the fight for the return of all of those who were abducted: the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered for burial.”

May their memories be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.

