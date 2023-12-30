Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

An IDF soldier was wounded Saturday afternoon in a drive by terror attack that took place in the Judea region near the city of Hebron.

פיגוע דריסה אירע לפני זמן קצר בעמדה צבאית הסמוכה למחנה הפליטים אל פוואר שבחטיבת יהודה, לוחמי צה”ל במילואים ניטרלו את המחבל.

כוחות הביטחון פרוסים ומתגברים צירים במרחב — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 30, 2023

The soldier was treated at the scene before being taken, fully conscious, to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, where he is listed in serious condition.

The soldier’s family has requested prayers for the recovery of Eden ben Vered.

“IDF reserve fighters neutralized the terrorist,” the IDF Spokesperson said in a brief statement. “Security forces were increased and deployed along the roads in the area.”

The attack happened at a military post near the Palestinian Authority village of Al Fawwar, according to the IDF. It is the second such attack to take place in the same area over the past 24 hours.

On Friday morning, five IDF soldiers were injured in a ramming attack near a military post near the Adorayim junction, north of the Jewish community of Otniel, also in Judea.

One soldier was seriously wounded; the other four troops sustained moderate and minor wounds. All were taken to a hospital for medical care.