Photo Credit: MDA
Scene of stabbing attack in Hadera, October 9, 2024

Six people were wounded Wednesday in a terrorist stabbing attack on Gitit Street in Hadera at midday. The incident took place in three different sites in the city.

The attacker, who was wielding a hatchet, was identified as Ahmad Jabarin, a 36-year-old Israeli Arab resident of the city of Umm al-Fahm.

Advertisement


Jabarin moved on a scooter between several attack sites and stabbed civilians on Gitti, Botkovsky and Herzl streets in the city. He was neutralized by police on Herbert Samuel Street.

Israeli police were forced to fend off local citizens who were intent on meting out instant justice at the scene.

Two men ages 50 and 30 were listed in critical condition after being taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Three of the victims were listed in serious condition and one man in his seventies arrived with moderate injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

The public is being asked to pray for the full recovery of Rafael Mordechai ben Sora. The victim, who remains in critical condition is a rabbinical student at Yeshivat Knesset Yitzchak and is the son of Rabbi Shraga Tzvi Fishoff, a Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshivat Beis Matisyahu in Bnei Brak.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWATCH: IDF Soldiers Raise National Flag in Hezbollah’s ‘Garden of Iran’
Next articleThe Kittel: When And Why?
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR