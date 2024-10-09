Photo Credit: MDA

Six people were wounded Wednesday in a terrorist stabbing attack on Gitit Street in Hadera at midday. The incident took place in three different sites in the city.

The attacker, who was wielding a hatchet, was identified as Ahmad Jabarin, a 36-year-old Israeli Arab resident of the city of Umm al-Fahm.

Jabarin moved on a scooter between several attack sites and stabbed civilians on Gitti, Botkovsky and Herzl streets in the city. He was neutralized by police on Herbert Samuel Street.

Documentation: Neutralizing the terrorist in Hadera. pic.twitter.com/Icz1tJYGfS — Eli Afriat ??? (@EliAfriatISR) October 9, 2024

Israeli police were forced to fend off local citizens who were intent on meting out instant justice at the scene.

Two men ages 50 and 30 were listed in critical condition after being taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Three of the victims were listed in serious condition and one man in his seventies arrived with moderate injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

The public is being asked to pray for the full recovery of Rafael Mordechai ben Sora. The victim, who remains in critical condition is a rabbinical student at Yeshivat Knesset Yitzchak and is the son of Rabbi Shraga Tzvi Fishoff, a Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshivat Beis Matisyahu in Bnei Brak.

