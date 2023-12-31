Photo Credit: MDA spokesperson
The scene of the terror attack at the Mishor Adumim checkpoint, Dec. 31, 2023

A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist stabbed two security guards Sunday night near the checkpoint into the Mishor Adumim Industrial Park near the city of Maale Adumim, northeast of Jerusalem.

One of the security guards was a 24-year-old woman, with minor to moderate wounds in her upper body, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service. The second victim was a man in his 20s, with minor wounds. Both were fully conscious and walking, according to MDA.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized.

