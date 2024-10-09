Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90

A video posted online shows IDF soldiers hoisting an Israeli flag on the ruins of Garden of Iran park in Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli guy taking the video is heard saying while panning his camera around the ruined site, “Take a look, the Iranian promenade is all ditches, bringing his camera back to focus on his friends who had finished raising the Israeli flag above the Lebanese valley below.

فيديو لرفع العلم الاسرائيلي في بلدة مارون الراس على الحدود الجنوبية بحسب ما يزعم الجيش الاسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/e2ZIiDhxm7 — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 8, 2024

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller was asked at a press conference on Tuesday, “I don’t know if you saw the video of the Israeli raising their flag on – in Maroun El Ras. Do you think that this falls under the limited operation? Do you support that?”

Miller responded, “I did see that. It’s obviously inappropriate for Israeli soldiers to take that step, and we would look to them to comply with what they have said, which these are limited incursions not with the goal of holding territory.”

And this is why Matthew Miller was not invited to any of his class parties in high school, because he is such a killjoy.

The Garden was presented to the Lebanese border village of Maroun al-Ras by Iran in 2010. It included a replica of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, along with a statue of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who lost his life in a US airstrike in Baghdad in 2020.

See? The Iranians have a sense of humor, why doesn’t Matthew Miller have one?

Twitter user Mahdi Baladi offered images of Iran Park in Maroun al-Ras before and after the Israeli ground invasion.

حديقة أيران في بلدة مارون الراس قبل الاجتياح البري الإسرائيلي وبعده . pic.twitter.com/vGlTZEdTR2 — Mahdi Baladi ?? (@MahdiBaladi1) October 8, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, I have discovered the fun of demolition of structures belonging to our Arab and Iranian enemies and learned to appreciate the sense of bliss one warplane or bulldozer brings to my heart.

