PA Arab rioters targeted Neve Tzuf (also known as Halamish) in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Thursday, throwing Molotov cocktails at the village.

The attack resulted in a rapidly spreading fire, forcing the evacuation of residents in the first few houses near the edge of the community.

It took two firefighting planes and several firefighting teams to bring the blaze under control. The terrorists responsible for the attack fled towards the nearby village of Deir Nidham.

Deputy Commander Ido Peretz of the Binyamin Regional Fire Station detailed the response: “Due to our knowledge of the area and understanding of the threats, numerous teams were dispatched from the Binyamin Regional Fire Station, as well as assistance from neighboring stations in the Judea and Samaria district and inter-district support.”

He added, “This is a forest located within the town, and at this time, the fire is moving with the help of the winds. A pair of firefighting planes from the Elad squadron are on their way to the location to assist in extinguishing the fire.”

By Thursday afternoon, there was no longer any danger to residents, but the nearby forest was badly damaged and there was tremendous damage to ecological systems and wildlife.

The Neve Tzuf leadership appealed for immediate action, urging the army to “immediately close Route 450, which cuts through the neighborhoods of the town, to Palestinian traffic and prevent another disaster.”

The town’s statement concluded: “We support the IDF and security forces in their fight against terrorism and in defending the residents.”

This is not the first time that Neve Tzuf has been targeted. In 2016, another Arab arson attack struck the town, destroying 23 homes and causing severe damage to several others.

A statement from Neve Tzuf administration back then highlighted the ongoing threat: “The light punishment given to the terrorists who carried out the attack serves as inspiration for every copycat terrorist. With the simple means of a Molotov cocktail, they cause immense damage that takes many years to repair, if it can be repaired at all.”

Thursday’s attack was yet another incident in the escalation of violence perpetrated by Arab terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Following the murder of three Israelis at the Allenby border crossing this past Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for a significant policy shift.

“The war we are in is not only against Gaza and Hezbollah [in Lebanon], it is also in Judea and Samaria,” Ben-Gvir said. “Just last week, I asked the prime minister to also include victory in Judea and Samaria among the goals of the war. I will continue to fight for this to happen.”

The situation has become increasingly dire, with more than 3,200 attacks in the region during the first six months of 2024. Last week, the Yesha Council held a series of protests by Jewish residents demanding enhanced security measures and a cracking down on terrorists.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, “This fight is a fight for our very existence here. It is inconceivable that while half of the residents of Judea and Samaria are mobilized in the north and south [against Hezbollah and Hamas, respectively], the security of their families will be abandoned.”

The Israel Defense Forces has initiated a policy shift. Judea and Samaria is now classified as a “combat zone,” elevating it to the country’s most critical front after the Gaza Strip.

This reclassification has led to intensified military operations. In late August, the IDF launched “Operation Summer Camps” in northern Samaria, marking the most extensive military action in the region since “Defensive Shield” during the Second Intifada in 2002. The operation involved the deployment of two brigade combat teams in the Jenin camp and Tulkarem for an extended period.

