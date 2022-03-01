Photo Credit: courtesy, Josh Hasten

A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist was shot and killed Tuesday by IDF troops in Gush Etzion near a Jewish community located next to the Arab village of Beit Fajar.

According to a report by Rotter.net, the suspect was engaged in a stone-throwing attack on the IDF soldiers at the time.

According to a statement by the IDF, however, the terrorist and a second suspect were “spotted by IDF soldiers as they approached the Mitzpe Ari Fuld park near the Jewish community of Migdal Oz, in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade.”

The Ari Fuld Lookout (Mitzpe Ari Fuld) is named for American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld, a husband and father who was stabbed in the back and murdered on September 16, 2018, by a Palestinian Authority terrorist while shopping for groceries in Gush Etzion.

According to an initial investigation into the incident, IDF soldiers who arrived at the site saw the suspects fleeing, and launched a pursuit, the IDF said in a statement.

“The force then initiated a ‘suspect arrest’ procedure which included firing at the suspects,” the IDF said.

One of the terrorists was shot and later died of his wounds. “The incident is under investigation,” the IDF said.