Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, June 15, 2023.

An armed Palestinian Authority terrorist was caught by IDF soldiers early Thursday morning in the Givat Ha’Avot neighborhood in Kiryat Arba, home to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The terrorist, who was armed with a knife, was stopped by IDF soldiers and the minister’s security detail, according to the Hebrew-language Srugim news outlet.

During the incident, one of the security guards entered Ben-Gvir’s home to protect him and his family and instructed the minister not to leave his home.

After his arrest, the terrorist confessed that he entered the neighborhood to carry out an attack.

Hana Levi Julian
