The names of the victims in the Be’er Sheva terror attack have been released.

Four people were murdered in the attack, and another two were wounded.

1) Laura Yitzchak, 43. Mother of 3 girls. Resident of Be’er Sheva.

2) Moshe Kravitzky, 50. Father of 4. Managed a Colel Chabad soup kitchen in Be’er Sheva. Chabad Shaliach.

3) Doris Yahbas, 49. Mother of 3. From Moshav Gilat.

4) Menachem Menuchin Yechezkel, age 67.

Rabbi Shalom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad responded to the murder of Chabad Rabbi Moshe Kravitzki, who managed the Colel Chabad soup kitchen in Beer Sheva and was among the victims of today’s terror attack:

“Rav Moshe Kravitzki was the gentlest of souls whose entire life was about caring for others. Each and every day he would manage Colel Chabad’s local food distribution service for the needy in Beer Sheva, distributing thousands of meals over the years, going above and beyond to serve the hardest hit in his community during Covid. This horrific loss of life has robbed the people of Israel of one of its kindest and most compassionate souls and our prayer is that the memory of the tremendous work that Rav Moshe did in his life will offer some comfort to his family and the entire community.”