Photo Credit: Shomron Regional Council
A bullet penetrated next to a seat on a bus shot up near Migdalim and the Tapuach Junction. April 19, 2023

A bus was shot up between Migdalim and the Tapuach junction on Wednesday evening. Miraculously, even though multiple bullets penetrated through the bus, no one was injured.

The IDF is now operating in a nearby village to find the shooter.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael At 75
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR