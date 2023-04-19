Photo Credit: Shomron Regional Council

A bus was shot up between Migdalim and the Tapuach junction on Wednesday evening. Miraculously, even though multiple bullets penetrated through the bus, no one was injured.

The IDF is now operating in a nearby village to find the shooter.

Advertisement





עוד פיגוע שהסתיים בנס ללא נרצחים.. קרדיט:אגף ביטחון, מועצה אזורית שומרון https://t.co/0VhHwOaC5I pic.twitter.com/6xTxRt6vKk — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 19, 2023