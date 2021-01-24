Photo Credit: ShinBet

Members of the elite YAMAM counterterrorism unit were successful in capturing an Arab who was armed with assault rifles and explosive charges, the Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) stated Sunday.

Acting on accurate intelligence, a joint Shin Bet-YAMAM operation on Saturday night led to the arrest of an apparent terrorist, in whose possession the Special Forces found ready-to-use explosive devices, two M-16 assault rifles, two grenades, a combat vest, and a helmet.

The troops arrived in the city of Qabatiya, near Jenin, and located the suspect sitting in a vehicle with two other men. The three were arrested.

At the end of the inspection, a police sapper carried out a controlled explosion of the explosive devices found while they were inside the vehicle.

The suspect, a 31-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority (PA), was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.