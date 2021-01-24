Photo Credit: The White House via Wikimedia

President Joe Biden on Friday appointed Palestinian-American attorney Maher al-Bitar, who served on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council as Director for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs and as deputy to Samantha Power, to be the new director of the NSC intelligence service. Politico, which broke the news, described Al-Bitar’s new job as “the day-to-day connective tissue between the intelligence community and the White House.”

A graduate of Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, al-Bitar received a Master of Science in Forced Migration from Oxford University’s Refugee Studies Center on a Marshall scholarship and has worked with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jerusalem.

Advertisement



Maher al-Bitar has served as Foreign Affairs Officer in the Office of the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace, and holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law, and is a member of the Maryland Bar. He was Rep. Adam Schiff’s top legal adviser and played a key role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, alongside Dan Goldman who worked as the impeachment manager’s top lawyer. Goldman called al-Bitar “a brilliant lawyer.”

Schiff told Politico al-Bitar was a “superb choice” for the NSC job, with an “extraordinary” breadth of talent and expertise when it comes to the intelligence community and the challenges it faces after being “battered” by Trump for four years. “I can’t think of anyone more suited to the role than Maher,” Schiff said.

Robert Malley, who is expected to be appointed President Biden’s special envoy to Iran, tweeted: “Can’t think of a better choice than Maher. The most professional, principled, dedicated public servant I’ve had the honor to work with, a wonderful colleague, and a dear friend.”

Can’t think of a better choice than Maher. The most professional, principled, dedicated public servant I’ve had the honor to work with, a wonderful colleague, and a dear friend . https://t.co/ioOBB7rYVl — Robert Malley (@Rob_Malley) January 22, 2021

Ziad Asali, the founder of the American Task Force on Palestine, tweeted: “Agree. Maher Bitar is a dedicated public servant who had the talent and the skills to rise up the ranks both at NSC and Congress. His career provides a roadmap to success for motivated young people to follow. An eternal learner and #hardest worker who plays fair.”

Agree. #MaherBitar is a dedicated public servant who had the talent and the skills to rise up the ranks both at #NSC and #Congress. His career provides a roadmap to success for motivated young people to follow. An eternal learner and #hardest worker who plays fair. #Meritocracy https://t.co/Z4rPAxHJlB — Ziad Asali MD (@ZiadAsali) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Turkish Clash Report tweeted last Friday that Jews are “severely over-represented in the Biden cabinet,” adding a chart showing that while Jews make up only 1% of the US population, they hold more than 50% of Biden’s cabinet positions. Of course, some Jews would consider these appointments highly JINO, but when you’re an anti-Semite you probably couldn’t care which Jew goes to which temple.

Jews Severely Overrepresented in Biden Cabinet. 1% of US population, > 50% of cabinet Jews, who make up 1% of the U.S.A. population, have the majority of representation in the cabinet formed by Biden. pic.twitter.com/901Zh5Qtzz — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 22, 2021