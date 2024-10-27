Photo Credit: Timor Mazuz / MDA

Dozens of people have been wounded after a terrorist rammed his truck into a bus and bus stop near Glilot on Sunday morning. One of the victims succumbed to his grievous wounds a few hours later, hospital officials said.

The bus that was hit by the truck was driving a group of senior citizens to a nearby museum.

Around 35 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack, in addition to several others who suffered severe emotional shock. A mass casualty event was declared.

According to United Hatzalah, medics provided initial treatment to more than 20 people with varying injuries at the scene, near the Glilot junction and a nearby IDF military base. Six people who were reported to have been killed in the attack were later reported to be alive and wounded.

Fifty people were transported to the hospital, with a number of them in serious condition. Several people were trapped under the truck.

זק״א: בהמשך לאירוע במחלף גלילות: נבדק חשד לאירוע פח״ע. מדובר באירוע רב נפגעים – צוותי מד״א בשלב זה מטפלים בעשרות נפגעים.. 40 פצועים.

10 במצב קשה. **הוכרז אירוע רב נפגעים** (סרטונים מהזירה במקום) pic.twitter.com/wUw4qyP5NB — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) October 27, 2024

The terrorist truck driver was neutralized. He was later identified as Rami Al-Natour, an Israeli Arab from the city of Qalansuwa in the central Israeli area known as the “triangle.”

