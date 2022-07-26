Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

For months, residents of the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, have been complaining about the nightly automatic gun fire emanating from the nearby Arab neighborhoods of Bethlehem, in particular, from the direction of the Dheisheh and Irtas neighborhoods of Bethlehem.

Monday night would have been no exception, except that residents of the Dagan neighborhood of Efrat noted that the gunfire sounded much closer. According to local residents, one family in particular had to hit the floor when their home was hit by a dozen bullets, with at least one bullet penetrating a window and hitting inside their home. The attack happened just before 11 PM.

Listening to a video of the bullet fire, it was a very methodical sounding shooting.

It’s known that the various terror groups have been trying to establish a hornets nest in the Bethlehem area similar to what they’ve established in Jenin.

The Efrat municipality released the following statement in response to the dangerous escalation:

Dear Residents,

Last night, loud gunshots were heard close to the Dagan neighborhood.

Security and military forces arrived at the scene to rule out any security threat within Efrat.

Their inspection revealed that this was not a deliberate shooting, but an incident between clans from the nearby villages.

Although the shooting was not aimed at Efrat, this morning it was discovered that damage had been caused to the window of a house in the neighborhood.

We consider this a serious and significant event, and are working with the security forces to prevent further incidents.