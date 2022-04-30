Photo Credit: Abu Ali English / Twitter

A terrorist linked to the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction, headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, died Friday in clashes with the IDF.

An #al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades military operative was killed in clashes with #IDF forces in Azzun, #West_Bank Palestinian media report that 27-year-old Yihya Adwan, a commander in the #Fatah-affiliated military faction "Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades", was killed in clashes… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ohoRS2p2L3 — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) April 30, 2022

The terrorist, 27-year-old Yihya Adwan, was a commander in the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization, a military wing of Fatah.

Adwan was shot and killed after he threw a Molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers during their operation to hunt down two terrorists who murdered a 23-year-old security guard in Ariel shortly before.

The troops were attacked during operations in the village of Azzoun, located between Qalqilya and Nablus. There were casualties reported on the Israeli side, according to Ynet.

The same Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terror group claimed responsibility for a shooting and stabbing terror attack at the western entrance to the city of Ariel.

The terrorist was seen in a “martyrdom poster” showing him as a nice young man, against the background of a photo showing him dressed as a terrorist brandishing an assault weapon.

According to blogger Abu Ali, the poster states that Adwan, who was already released after serving a prison sentence in Israel, was once again wanted by Israeli security forces.