Interactive terrorism tracking map created by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has created a new interactive terrorism tracking map that shows the timing and location of armed attacks perpetrated by Palestinian Authority terrorists, as well as the responses from the Israel Defense Forces.

Analyses by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies appear below the map, which includes information from the start of the current wave of Arab terror against Israel that began with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in March, to December 2022.

By clicking on any of the points — each of which signifies an attack — one can see the type of attack and the source of the information on which the report is based.

In addition, there is a list of events in the left-hand column next to the map, showing the type of attack, location, date and details on what transpired.

Click here to see the map.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

