Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS
An Israeli bus attacked by stone-throwing Arab terrorists while traveling through Samaria. The windshield was shattered. Sometimes people die in such attacks. (2020)

Israeli Defense Forces are searching for an Arab terrorist who attacked an Israeli family Monday afternoon while they were traveling on the Highway 60 bypass road near the terrorist hotbed of Huwara, north of Jerusalem.

The rock shattered the windshield of the car, sending shards of glass flying towards the two-month-old baby in the front seat.

“A terrorist hurled rocks at an Israeli vehicle traveling on a civilian road near Udala, injuring an Israeli baby,” the IDF said.

The mother, who was driving the car, continued on to the IDF’s Samaria Regional Brigade military base, where medics treated the baby.

“Following the report, IDF troops were deployed to the area and began pursuing the terrorist,” the IDF said.

