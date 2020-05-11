Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF demolished the home of a terrorist who was involved in the murder of 17-year old Rina Shnerb, early Monday morning.

Rina was on a hike on a Friday in August 2019 with her father Eitan and brother Dvir when a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell set off a bomb near the Danny Spring they were walking to, killing her and wounding her father and brother.

The IDF stated that it destroyed the home of Qassem Shibli in Kfar Qubar.

Homes of other cell members were destroyed in March.

The demolitions were carried out after the terrorists’ families filed petitions with the High Court of Justice and after another hearing was held on the issue. Their petitions were denied.

During the demolition operations, dozens of Arab rioters violently attacked the IDF forces with rocks and firebombs. The forces responded with crowd control means.

No Israelis were harmed in the incident.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.