Photo Credit: PH1 Alex Hicks via Wikimedia

Unconfirmed reports on Iranian social media Monday morning say dozens of sailors had been killed when an Iranian Navy ship fired on another Iranian Navy ship during exercises in territorial water near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman, south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars cited the Public Relations Department of the 1st Maritime District of Navy of Iran’s Army in Bandar Abbas which announced on Monday “the occurrence of an accident for one of the light vessels in this area within the waters of Jask Port. Yesterday afternoon, during a naval exercise by a number of Navy vessels, the light logistic vessel of Konarak had an incident, martyring one person and injuring several others. The accident is being closely examined by technical experts and additional information will be announced subsequently, the Public Relations Dept. added.”

The wounded sailors are now being rushed to hospital of #Chabahar. Video recorded by a local shows them in port of #Chabahar in SE of #Iran minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/I92InVCpTP — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) May 10, 2020

Advertisement



So, the Iranians admit to the friendly fire incident, they just don’t admit to the sinking of the ship and the deaths of dozens of sailors.

Reuters was quick to point out that the incident came four months after the Iranian military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.