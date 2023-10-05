Photo Credit: IDF

An Israeli civilian opened fire at a mob of terrorists late Wednesday night during an attack near the Jewish town of Ma’ale Levona, in the Binyamin region.

The Israeli vehicle was forced to stop on the road due to a series of boulders placed by terrorists, who were waiting to ambush Israeli motorists.

The driver opened fire with his personal weapon at the mob of attackers who surrounded his car and were hurling rocks at the vehicle, threatening his life and that of his family.

One terrorist was allegedly shot during the attack before the driver managed to break free and flee the scene.

A second terrorist attack took place overnight near the Arab village of Shufa.

Israeli security forces shot and neutralized two armed terrorists early Thursday after they attacked an Israeli motorist at the Shufa intersection.

The two terrorists had opened fire but failed to hit their target, an Israeli riding a scooter.

IDF soldiers from the Golani infantry reconnaissance unit blocked the roads in the area and captured the terrorists. A search of their vehicle turned up an M-16 assault rifle and ammunition cartridges.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised the forces and the quick thinking of the Israeli driver but said more still needs to be done to protect Israeli drivers.

“There was a great miracle here,” Dagan said. “Our resident was riding a scooter when the terrorists overtook him. They lay in wait at the junction and opened fire at him.

“I embrace the resident who showed resourcefulness, and managed to report to the security forces and led to the capture of the terrorists quickly before they could harm other Israelis. And I salute the heroic IDF soldiers who eliminated the terrorists.

“I call on the government: much more action is needed to stop the shootings on the roads and to stop the next attack,” Dagan said.

“We had a miracle this morning that we are not accompanying another bereaved family this morning. We will not rely on miracles. We expect the government to stop terrorism.”