An IDF Mista’arvim force and additional forces on Thursday killed the two terrorists who carried out the attack in the Jordan Valley on April 7 murdering the women of the Dee family, sisters Rina and Maia and their mother Lucy. The terrorists were killed in Shechem.

A joint statement issued by Israel’s security forces stated that the terrorists, Hassan Katnani and Ma’ad Masri, both Hamas operatives, were killed together with a senior aide who stayed in the apartment with them. Two M16 rifles and a Kalashnikov were found in the apartment.

The elimination came after clashes and exchanges of fire that developed Thursday morning between armed terrorists and IDF forces in Shechem, who entered the city for the purpose of arresting the Dee women’s murderers. The special forces entered the city’s casbah, surrounded the terrorists’ building, and demanded that they turn themselves in.

According to Al-Quds, the IDF forces surrounded two buildings in the Old City of Shechem, one of which belonged to the family of Muhammad al-Azizi, founder of the “Lions’ Den,” and the other belonged to the Jaber family. According to local sources, the IDF forces fired anti-missile missiles and directed suicide drones at the two buildings, resulting in explosions. The two terrorists and the Hamas aide were killed while confronting the Israeli forces.

Unfortunately, Jango, one of the K-9 dogs from the YAMAM Border Police special forces’ unit was killed in the operation. Jango died saving the lives of other soldiers.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in response to the operation, “Just as I promised Leo Dee, Israel’s defense establishment will reach any terrorist that harms our citizens.”

Rabbi Leo Dee, Lucy’s husband and Maya and Rina’s father, issued a statement following the elimination of her killers, saying: “The kids and I were comforted to hear that the Israeli security forces have eliminated the Iranian-funded terrorists responsible for Lucy, Maia, and Rina’s murders. This has been done in a way that has not endangered the lives of Israeli soldiers, nor innocent Palestinian civilians – in a way that only the Israeli army knows how to do. Furthermore we have asked for the opportunity to speak with the terrorists’ families and ask what good they thought would come out of their actions and to hear their vision for a better world.”