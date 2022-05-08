Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

Following a security assessment, defense officials decided Sunday night to reopen the crossings with the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria — except for residents of the village of Rumana, near Jenin, home to two terrorists who murdered three Jewish men and wounded four others this past Thursday in a deadly attack in Elad.

“It was also decided at the conclusion of the situation assessment that the Erez Crossing will remain closed to the movement of residents of the Gaza Strip until further notice,” an IDF Spokesperson said.

“During the closure, passage will be possible only in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases and subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the spokesperson added.

“Later this week there will be another situation assessment on the subject.”