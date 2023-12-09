Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

An IDF soldier was wounded in northern Samaria Friday afternoon during a terrorist shooting attack.

At least six terrorist attacks took place during Shabbat.

Advertisement





In Samaria, Palestinian Authority terrorists who were riding in a vehicle opened fire at a group of soldiers stationed in an IDF post next to the Arab town of Ya’abad.

The wounded soldier was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to the IDF. His family was notified.

Other soldiers on site returned fire, and began chasing the terrorists, who fled the scene. Roadblocks were set up in the area as well.

Intelligence forces suspect that at least one of the terrorists involved in Friday’s attack was released from an Israeli prison the day before, according to Israel’s Channel 14 News reporter Hallel Biton.

במערכת הביטחון חושדים: מחבל ששוחרר אתמול מהכלא הישראלי, ביצע את פיגוע הירי היום לעבר עמדת כוחותינו בצפון השומרון. — הלל ביטון רוזן | Hallel Bitton Rosen (@BittonRosen) December 9, 2023

Earlier in the day IDF soldiers and Shin Bet intelligence agents eliminated at least six terrorists in a joint operation in Al-Fara. The Israeli forces entered the town to arrest two Hamas terrorists who had attempted to murder Jews but were forced into a shootout with other operatives in the area.

The two Hamas terrorists were taken into custody.