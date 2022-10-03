Photo Credit: Khaldun Bshara

Terrorists tried to run over Egoz special force soldiers overnight Monday. The soldiers were on a mission to arrest wanted terrorists in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah.

The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third.

There are no casualties on our side.

Jalazone was established by the UN in 1949 on 63 acres of land, following the Arabs’ flight during Israel’s war of Independence. Under the 1994 Oslo Agreements, Jalazone’s administrative affairs were transferred to the Palestinian Authority while security matters remain under Israeli control.