A report was received Wednesday morning at MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem Region about a fuel tanker that struck a pedestrian at a bus stop at Givat Assaf junction, near Beit El in Binyamin. MDA EMTs and Paramedics treated a man, 20, in critical condition.

MDA Paramedic Bosmat Lubiner reported: “We arrived rapidly on the scene, and saw a fuel tanker that had crashed into a bus stop. Nearby lay an unconscious man of about 20, with multi-system trauma. The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces.”

According to an IDF source, the terrorist was Ill Issa Abd Aljabar Dif Allah, 58, a resident of the village of Rafat near Ramallah.

Firefighters are isolating the area for fear that the truck was transporting dangerous materials.

