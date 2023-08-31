Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked IDF soldiers late Wednesday night as they were securing the route to Kever Yosef (Joseph’s Tomb) in Shechem (Nablus) for some 1,500 Jewish worshipers on pilgrimage to the site, late Wednesday night.

תיעוד נוסף מפיצוץ המטען ב-שכם pic.twitter.com/QgxOM9i28g — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 30, 2023

The force encountered a roadside bomb as they entered Shechem prior to the arrival of the worshipers as they set up a ‘security sleeve’ for those on pilgrimage. The bomb was hidden in the rocks on the side of the road.

After a number of soldiers passed on foot, a large roadside bomb exploded under the lead vehicle of the security convoy wounding an officer and 3 soldiers. The soldiers were conscious when transported to Beilinson hospital. The officer and two of the soldiers were lightly wounded. A third soldier was moderately wounded. Their families have been notified. Two of the soldiers were released to their homes in the morning. Two continue to be treated in the hospital.

There were a number of additional bombs and explosives that were also thrown and exploded during the evening. Gunfire was exchanged between the IDF and the terrorists.

זירת פיצוץ מטען החבלה שהוטמן ע’י מחבלים והתפוצץ סמוך לכוחותינו הלילה ב-שכם pic.twitter.com/6SlIJtYFK2 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 31, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s Al Quds Brigades and the Al Qassam military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the ambush, claiming their operatives detonated several explosives and opened fire at the Israeli forces.

Israeli military officials sent reinforcements to the site.

The pilgrimage to the site was allowed to proceed.

שכם: תיעוד מקבר יוסף הצדיק זכותו תגן עלינו pic.twitter.com/MtC8tigbM7 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 30, 2023

MK Tzvi Succot who was one of the civilian visitors prayed for the soldiers health and thanked the army for continuing to protect and allow the Jewish visitors to come to the ancient Jewish site.

מול הטרור אסור למצמץ לרגע.

תודה לחיילי ומפקדי צה"ל על אבטחת הכניסה גם מול הטרור המתפרץ.

הטרור לא ינצח!

בזכות יוסף הצדיק. pic.twitter.com/LAZxxJpQhq — צבי סוכות (@tzvisuccot) August 30, 2023