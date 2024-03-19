Photo Credit: TPS / Ishai Gilad
Gush Etzion junction, March 19, 2024. Scene of terror attack.

Two Israeli security officers were wounded Tuesday in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion junction a few minutes south of Jerusalem.

The wounded security forces were shot in Oz Ve’Gaon, between the Gush Etzion junction and the community of Migdal Oz, by a Palestinian Authority terrorist. One of the victims is reported to be in serious condition.

Advertisement


Both victims were evacuated, conscious, to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The terrorist was neutralized, the IDF said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNow is the Time for Sovereignty
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR