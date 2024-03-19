Photo Credit: TPS / Ishai Gilad

Two Israeli security officers were wounded Tuesday in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion junction a few minutes south of Jerusalem.

The wounded security forces were shot in Oz Ve’Gaon, between the Gush Etzion junction and the community of Migdal Oz, by a Palestinian Authority terrorist. One of the victims is reported to be in serious condition.

Both victims were evacuated, conscious, to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The terrorist was neutralized, the IDF said.