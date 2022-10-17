Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

An IDF soldier returning home from his base in the Shomron on Friday was stoned by Arabs as he drove through the village of Huwara. His car was damaged in the terror attack.

The soldier then got out of his car and fired multiple warning shots. Numerous Jewish drivers have been stoned as they drive on the main road through Huwara.

תיעוד מחווארה: פלסטינים מיידים אבן לעבר רכב, הנהג היהודי עוצר את הנסיעה ויורה pic.twitter.com/dtm9t0Rf7w — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) October 15, 2022

