Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

On Monday evening, Arabs stole a Jewish-owned car from the Mevo Beitar gas station, according to a Rotter report. The car was driven to the nearby Arab village of Husan. According to the mother, her child was in the stolen car.

Roadblocks were immediately put up on the roads and a large number of troops were rushed to the area.

**לפני זמן קצר התקבל דיווח במוקד המשטרה אודות גניבת רכב מתחנת דלק סמוך לביתר עילית.** כוחות משטרה וצבא הגיעו במהירות למקום ביצעו חסימות ואיתרו את הרכב הגנוב בפאתי הכפר חוסן כשהוא נטוש בצד הדרך. pic.twitter.com/1XFDqXsRme — ?News (@kisis007) October 17, 2022

Advertisement



The car has been found. And the the kidnapping alert has been cancelled. The child is safe, but it appears the child was not in the stolen car at the time.

But the story doesn’t end there. According to Abu Ali Express, during his getaway, the Arab thief ran over 4 Arab children in Husan.

הערבי שגנב את הרכב מהיהודיה בתחנת הדלק בביתר עלית ברח עם הרכב לכפר חוסאן ובמנוסתו דרס 4 ילדים ערבים .

הוא נתפס ע"י המקומיים .

עכשיו הוא יצטרך לתת את הדין גם שם וגם פה. (מקור לא יודע) pic.twitter.com/JVRWOcbJXU — יוסי לוי | Yossi Levi (@yossilevii) October 17, 2022