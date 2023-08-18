Photo Credit: Flickr / J / CC2.0

An FBI special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team arrested a 17-year-old on Friday in Philadelphia. The FBI allege that the teen bought bomb-making supplies and tactical gear.

The teen is said to have received guidance from Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, which the State Department designated last year as a terrorist group and which is thought to be responsible for attacks in Kyrgyzstan and Russia in 2016 and 2017.

According to authorities, the teen received 14 international shipments of military items and was given instructions on how to build explosives. Investigators also observed him acquiring chemicals, wiring and devices to create remote detonators.

The teen, who is not being named, faces charges for criminal conspiracy, arson, possession of an instrument and recklessly endangering another person.

“I think it’s very fair to say that lives were saved because of this investigation,” said Jacqueline Maguire, FBI special agent in charge.